The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcat softball team battled hard in two District 18-3A games vs. Eustace and Palmer.
However, despite their best efforts, they came up on the short end of both of these games by counts 8-6 and 8-5. After these games, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 8-8 overall and 2-4 in District 18-3A play.
On March 23 against Eustace, Scurry-Rosser raced out to a 5-1 lead after the top of the third inning. RBIs during this stretch for Scurry-Rosser were registered by Emmalee Philips (RBI triple to right field in the first inning), Chloe Sims (RBI single to left in the first inning), Kenzie Smith (RBI double to right field in the first inning), and Hannah Pechal (RBI ground out in the first inning), Scurry-Rosser also scored a run in the third inning via a Eustace wild pitch.
At this point in the game, the Wildcats looked to be total control, but Eustace roared back into the game. The Lady Bulldogs rallied for seven late runs which propelled them into the lead and eventual victory
The Lady Wildcats showed grit to the end as they even scored a run via a RBI single by Emma Hitt in a last attack at bat. But it was not enough for a victory.
On March 26, Palmer defeated Scurry-Rosser thanks to an explosive offense. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth to pull away for the victory.
Some notable offensive highlights in this game for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Lanie Taliaferro (two RBI single to center in the fourth inning), Chloe Sims (RBI single to left in the seventh inning), Kenzie Smith (RBI double to center in the seventh inning), and Hannah Pechal (RBI single to center in the seventh inning).
