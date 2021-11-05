The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats volleyball team won their fourth straight District title thanks to a perfect run through their District 18-3A competition.
With a 25-13, 22-25, 25-10, and 25-13 victory over Rice High School on Oct. 26, the Lady Cats finished with an undefeated 14-0 record in District 18-3A action.
Then on Oct. 30, Scurry-Rosser squared off against Cumby High School in a playoff warm up match. For the record, Scurry-Rosser emerged victorious over Cumby in four sets. The final set scores In the Cumby match were 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, and 25-12.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats will head into the playoffs with a 30-4 overall record.
Notable performers in the Rice High School match for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Hannah Word: 10 kills.
Chloe Fisher: 13 digs.
Emily Story: 15 kills and 17 digs.
Ryley Taylor: seven kills and 12 digs.
Lily Drake: 12 kills and five service aces.
Becca Jestis: 44 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.