The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team posted a 3-1 record to finish in second place at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. The team is playing some excellent basketball right now.
The results of the games that the team played in this tournament are as follows:
Championship Game: Tyler High School 51 Kaufman 31.
In the Eustace game, the fourth quarter proved vital as Kaufman outscored Eustace 8-0 in the frame to pull away for the victory.
Against Venus, Kaufman built a 37-10 lead by halftime on their way to an easy victory.
Then, in the semifinals, Kaufman faced a scrappy Commerce team. Kaufman raced out to a 24-8 lead by halftime. However, Commerce fought back in the second half to make this game quite interesting. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Lions 21-7 in the second half. But, in the end, Kaufman hung on for the victory.
In the tournament championship game, a solid Tyler High School team defeated Kaufman by a count of 51-31.
Key players for Kaufman in the Eustace game were as follows:
Zoey Prox: nine points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Kaylee Wrenn: eight points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Aubre Prox: seven points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Jordyn Prox: four points and five rebounds.
Kiersten Thomas: two points and six rebounds.
Keira Drake: two points and four rebounds.
Piper Wilburn: five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
The main contributors for Kaufman in the Venus game were as follows:
Wrenn: 20 points and four steals.
Aubree Prox: 10 points and three steals.
Wilburn: 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Lillie Reven: seven points, five rebounds, and two assists.
Drake: seven points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Thomas: five points and three rebounds.
Jordyn Prox: two points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Zoey Prox: two points and five rebounds.
Alizay Gonzalez: two points and two rebounds.
Top performers for Kaufman in the Commerce game were as follows:
Wrenn: 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Wilburn: eight points, two rebounds, and two steals.
Aubre Prox: eight points and two assists.
Zoey Prox: two point and four rebounds.
Lillie Reven: two points.
Jordyn Prox: one point, five rebounds, and two assists.
Notable players for Kaufman in the Tyler High School game were as follows:
Wrenn: nine points and two assists.
Thomas: eight points and eight rebounds.
Aubre Prox: six points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Wilburn: three points and three rebounds.
Zoey Prox: two points and four rebounds.
Drake: two points and six rebounds.
Jordyn Prox: one point and two rebounds.
After this tournament, Kaufman has an overall record of 13-7 and 2-0 in District 14-4A play.
