In businesslike fashion, Kaufman easily defeated Class 5A Longview High School on Aug. 9 in a team tennis battle. These matches were played at Rockwall High School.
The final result was 13-6 in favor of the Lions.
In this big matchup, Kaufman got off to a great start as they won five of the seven doubles matches that counted toward the team score. Also, the Lions won the mixed doubles point as well.
Some of the key victories in doubles and mixed doubles for Kaufman were produced by the following teams: Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter, David Harris and Connor Hubbert, Jackie Rodriguez and Laisha Ochoa, Tabatha Morales and Samantha Barrera, and Beau Thompson and Vanessa Chavez.
When the action switched over to singles play, Kaufman kept piling up the victories. Individually, Cristian Gutierrez, Hunter, Thompson, Phoenix Johnson, Harris, Barrera, and Rodriguez all registered some notable singles victories for the Lions.
