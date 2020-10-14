The Kaufman Lady Lion Junior High Girls won the District 13-4A Championship in cross country on Saturday, Oct. 10. The District 13-4A Junior High Cross-Country Meet was hosted by Kaufman High School. Also, the Kaufman Junior High Boys finished a close second to Caddo Mills at the District Meet.
The Kaufman girls put together a dominating performance to win the District Title. The top runners for the Kaufman Lady Lions on this day were Lynna Martin (individual champion in a time of 14:19), Rylie Stone (second with a time of 14:20), Kadence Wolfe (third in a time of 15:20), Kim Beckendorf (width in a time of 15:55), Chantelle Carrier (seventh in a time of 16:18), Zisa Rubio (eighth in a time of 16:19), and Crystal Torres (10thin a time of 16:23). All of thegirls were awarded medals as well in recognition of their top 10 finish.
Other runners who competed for the Kaufman Junior Girls at the District 13-4A Meet were Kaitlynn Maly (12thin a time of 16:41), Presley Dennie (13th in a time of 16:55), Hadley Jordan (16th in a time of 17:10), Clair Ybarra (19th with a time of 18:25), and Skylar Roberts (21st at 19:58).
Earning medals for the Kaufman Lion Junior High boys were Alan Sanchez (second in a time of 13:20), Edgar Lozano (third with a time of 13:23), and Diego Samarippa (seventh at 13:33). All of the boys listed here were awarded medals as well in recognition of the Top 10 Finish at the District Meet.
Other runners who competed for the boys were Micah Stiles (12th in a time of 15:08), Kedran Bowman (14th ina time of 15:27), Hunter Wallace (16th at 15:45), Gabriel Gonzalez (18th with 15:51), and Christopher Gutierrez (19th in a time of 15:58).
