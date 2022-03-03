The Kaufman Lions varsity baseball team competed at a tournament hosted by Royse City High School on Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
Overall, the Lions went 2-1 in this tournament. The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Royse City 8, Kaufman 1
Kaufman 3, Dallas Hillcrest 2
Kaufman 6, Dallas WT White 2
After this tournament, Kaufman has a 3-1 overall record.
In the Royse City game, Kaufman took a brief 1-0 lead in the first inning when Cody Dickinson scored on a wild pitch. After that, Royse City scored five runs in the second inning, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.
In the Dallas Hillcrest game, Kaufman got RBIs from Tysen McCune (RBI double to left field in the second inning), Landon Tucker (RBI double to right field in the third inning), and Isaiah Leija (RBI ground out in the fifth inning).
On the mound for Kaufman in this game was Raul Garcia. Garcia produced a solid pitching performance as he worked five full innings while surrendering two runs (one unearned) on nine hits with nine strikeouts and two walks to get the win.
Against Dallas WT White, Kaufman scored three runs in the first inning, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth to pull away for this victory.
RBIs for Kaufman in this game came from Adrian Rodriguez (RBI single to right field in the first inning) and Dickinson (RBI infield single in the fourth inning). The other four runs for Kaufman in this game were plated due to two WT White errors and a steal of home by Vincent Youngerman.
Thomas Stevens and Leija combined to handle the pitching duties in this game for Kaufman. For the record, they teamed up to surrender just two runs on four hits with ten strikeouts and five walks.
