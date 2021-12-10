The Forney Jackrabbit boys basketball team rolled past a shorthanded Kaufman Lions squad by a count of 80-59 on Nov. 30 at Forney High School.
Forney got off a quick start in this game as they built a 31-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The key to this early offensive surge for the Jackrabbits was a very effective trapping defense that caused several Kaufman turnovers.
In the second quarter, Kaufman played a better game of basketball as they outscored Forney 18-11 in the frame. Senior guard Vontrell Williams got hot in the second quarter as he registered 10 points. He definitely gave the Lion fans in attendance something to cheer about. At half time, Forney led 42-26.
Early in the third quarter, a successful three point shot by senior guard/forward Derek Clamon cut Forney’s lead to 46-33. But, then Forney answered back with another offensive spurt which effectively put the game away. At the end of the third quarter, Forney was leading 58-39.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions kept battling hard to the end. However, Forney’s first quarter scoring outburst proved to be too much for Kaufman to overcome. A bright spot for Kaufman in the fourth quarter was the play of junior Nick McBride. In the fourth quarter alone, McBride connected on four three-point shots.
Kaufman had three players score in double figures in this game. Those players were Williams with 16 points, McBride with 12 points, and Drew Page with 12 points.
For Forney, they were led offensively in this game by Genarius Edwards (37 points) and Ayden McDonald (17 points).
Kaufman Scoring Summary: Williams 16, McBride 12, Page 12, Clamon nine, Chandler six, Jones two, and Morrow two.
Forney Scoring Summary: Edwards 37, McDonald 17, Bene nine, Newville four, White three, Mares three, George three, Reven three, and Livigni one.
