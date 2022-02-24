A strong state ranked Brownsboro Lady Bears basketball team defeated the Kaufman Lady Lions by a count of 64-26 on Feb. 15 in their Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff game at Eustace High School.
With this victory, Brownsboro improves their overall record to 34-2 while Kaufman sees their season end with a final record of 19-14.
The Lady Bears jumped out to an 11-0 lead in this game and they never looked back on their way to victory. At halftime, the Lady Bears held a 32-5 advantage.
The key to the Lady Bears success in the first half was their well-executed trapping defense. The trapping defense caused many Kaufman turnovers which were turned into easy fast break baskets for Brownsboro.
In the second half, the Lady Lions did shoot the ball better, but in the final analysis, this game belonged to the Lady Bears.
Notable performances in this first playoff game for Kaufman since the 2015-16 season were turned in by the following players:
Piper Wilburn: 14 points and three rebounds.
Reece Yager: three points and six rebounds.
Lillie Reven: three points and three rebounds.
Aubre Prox: three points.
Keira Drake: two points.
Paige Garmon: one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.