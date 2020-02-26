Scurry-Rosser girls fall to Maypearl in Bi-District round

Scurry-Rosser girls basketball entered the playoffs facing an all too familiar opponent in Maypearl High School. The Wildcats were able to oust Maypearl, 49-44, in last postseason’s Bi-District round, reaching the Area Round before losing to Buffalo High School, 52-33.
“We were neck and neck the whole way (against Maypearl),” said Jay Puempel, head coach of the Scurry- Rosser girls.
But despite keeping within striking distance well into the third quarter, Scurry-Rosser couldn’t outlast Maypearl this time around with a, 41-33, loss Feb. 17 at Maypearl High School.
“I’m really proud of us,” Puempel said. “We just came up a little bit short.”
The Cats appeared to have Maypearl on the ropes after the first quarter, outscoring the Panthers, 14-4.
Maypearl flipped the script on Scurry-Rosser, though, in the second and third quarters. Maypearl’s defense during those quarters created enough scoring opportunities off of Scurry Rosser mistakes, leading to an 18-16 advantage at the half.
“The press (defense), which he handled really well in the first quarter kind of got to us in the second quarter,” Puempel said. “They got a few turnovers and easy baskets.”
Scurry-Rosser battled back in the third quarter to even the score, 25-25. But it wasn’t enough for the win.
“The last two or three minutes (of the game) they just kind of played keep away with us,” Puempel said. Despite the loss, Puempel is optimistic his squad will able to continue its streak of playoff berths.
“We’ve been playoff bound for a number of years,” Puempel said. “I expect that to remain the same (next season).”
After starting this season with no returning starters, the Wildcats will begin next season with a bulk of its roster still intact, losing just three seniors in forwards Marleigh Stevens and Alexis Barnes and center Allison McCown.
On the boys’ side, Scurry-Rosser defeated Eustace 50-42 on Feb. 18 to end regular season play. Jaxon Jones was the high scorer with 16 points, including two treys. Jacob Holbrook made three three-pointers for nine total, followed by Gunner Hill and Terrell Blanton with eight each. Madden Haynes scored six points, and Nathan Hansen scored two.
