The Royse City Bulldog football team outlasted Crandall by the count of 65-63 on Oct. 22 at Crandall High School.
This game was full of offensive fireworks as these teams went up and down the field at will all night long.
With this wild victory, Royse City improves to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in District play. Crandall falls to 4-4 and 2-3 respectively.
Overall, both Royse City and Crandall gained over 700 yards of offense in this game. The Bulldogs totaled 784 yards while Crandall rang up 717 yards.
The scoring in this game happened at a fast and furious pace indeed. These teams matched each other’s score for score until late in the second half.
The winning touchdown in this game came on a three-yard run by Royse City’s Sam Mitchum. This touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 65-56 lead, which was just enough cushion to hang on for the victory. For the game, Mitchum carried the ball 21 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. His teammates Kenneth Spring (17 of 22 passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns/20 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown) and Jonah Roberson (10 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns) also produced some amazing performances in this game as well.
For Crandall, their top performers in this game were as follows:
Chris Abron: 28 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
Luke Moffitt: 17 reception for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Samuel Omosigho: two receptions for 88 yards and one touchdowns.
Andrew Anderson: 12 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown.
Jamonte Gordon-West: 10 carries for 31 yards and one touchdown/ 25 of 32 passing for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
Crandall will travel to play Corsicana on Oct. 29. This game has huge playoff implications attached to it.
