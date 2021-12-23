The District 7-3A Division II, 7-4A Division I, and 8-5A Division II football coaches have announced their All-District selections for the 2021 season.
Overall, the Kaufman, Crandall, and Scurry-Rosser football teams qualified for the playoffs during the 2021 season.
The All-District selections and the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State football selections for the Kaufman, Crandall, and Scurry-Rosser football teams are as follows.
Kaufman Lions All-District football selections
Daylon Dickerson: First Team wide receiver (unanimous choice) and First Team defensive back (unanimous choice).
Braxton Garmon: First Team running back.
Taton Hicks: First Team offensive line.
Jacob Nalls: First Team linebacker.
Kyndall Trudeau: Second Team wide receiver.
Jorge Garcia: Second Team offensive line.
Branden Matthews: Second Team offensive line.
Isaac Leija: Second Team defensive line.
Mason Ashton: Second Team linebacker.
Andrus Gallegos: Second Team kicker.
Ivan Flores: Honorable mention offense.
Garron Kinney: Honorable mention offense.
Brayson Gomez: Honorable mention defense.
Carlos Ramirez: Honorable mention defense.
Kylevon Morrow: Honorable mention defense.
Julian Prox: Honorable mention defense.
Raikyviun Shaw: Honorable mention defense.
Academic All-District football selections:
Derek Clamon, Carlos Ramirez, Braxton Garmon, Cody Dickenson, Jordan Nalls, Blake Earnheart, Jorge Garcia, Jacob Maddox, Garron Kinney, and Ivan Flores.
Kaufman Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State football selections:
Derek Clamon, Carlos Ramirez, Blake Earnheart, and Jorge Garcia.
Crandall Pirates All-District football selections
Samuel Omosigho: Offensive Player of the Year, First Team running back, and First Team outside linebacker.
Christopher Abron: First Team running back.
Luke Moffitt: First Team wide receiver.
Jaxson Eskridge: First Team offensive line.
Aidan Ross: First Team defensive end.
Reggie Williams: First Team inside linebacker.
Kendrick Jones: First Team defensive cornerback.
Jamonte Gordon-West: Second Team quarterback.
Andrew Anderson: Second Team running back.
Josh Smith: Second Team wide receiver.
Tre’Vyon Young: Second Team offensive line.
Dorian Maple: Second Team offensive line.
Cade Bleakney: Second Team defensive tackle.
Jai Turner: Second Team inside linebacker.
Elijah Anthony James: Second Team defensive cornerback
Kase Mumphrey: Second Team defensive safety.
Cakarai Collins: Honorable mention.
Dysen Hopkins: Honorable mention.
Trevor Wood: Honorable mention.
Tytus Daugherty: Honorable mention.
Devin McKinley: Honorable mention.
James Koller: Honorable mention.
Crandall Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team:
Philip Olivares, Drew Jackson, Dylan Burns, Trevor Wood, and Jaxson Eskridge.
Scurry-Rosser Wildcats All-District football selections
De’Shawn Wren: Offensive Newcomer of the Year at running back.
Tanner Vaughn: First Team quarterback.
Tyler West: First Team offensive line.
Charlie Keever: First Team wide receiver.
Rowdy Miller: First Team wide receiver and First Team defensive back.
Bryce Chambers: First Team wide receiver and First Team outside linebacker.
Cagle Peavy: Second Team defensive back.
Kayden Bradshaw: Second Team wide receiver and Second Team defensive back.
Emilio Gutierrez: Second Team inside linebacker.
Colby Ingram: Second Team offensive line and Second Team defensive line.
Connor Moore: Honorable mention offensive line.
Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State football selections
Jai Gelina: Second Team.
Emilio Gutierrez: Second Team.
Adam Hicks: Second Team
Carmen Rouse: Second Team (athletic trainer).
Sigilfredo Gomez: Honorable mention.
