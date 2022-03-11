Several Kaufman Lions tennis players performed well at a tournament hosted by Forney High School on March 3.
This tournament consisted of 16 teams from all over the DFW metroplex.
The best results for Kaufman at this tournament were as follows:
Cristian Gutierrez: second place in the varsity boys singles division.
Kayden Lengacher: third place in the varsity boys singles division.
Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter: second place in the varsity boys doubles division.
Jackie Rodriguez and Amanda Hasbell: second place in the varsity girls doubles division.
Samantha Barrera and Vanessa Chavez: third place in the varsity girls doubles division.
Conner Mays and Faith Harris: third place in the varsity mixed doubles division.
