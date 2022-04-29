The Crandall Lady Pirates softball team suffered losses to North Forney (9-5) and Forney High School (6-1) on April 19 and April 22 at Crandall High School and Forney High School respectively.
With these results, Crandall closes the regular season with a record of 14-14 overall and 9-5 in District 13-5A play.
In the North Forney game, both teams came out swinging as the Falcons scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second. Then, the Pirates responded with one run in the first inning and three in the second. So after two innings of play, North Forney led 5-4.
RBIs for Crandall during these early innings were produced by Preslee Spivey (RBI ground out in the first inning) and Jodie Epperson (bases loaded three-RBI double to center in the second inning).
But, then North Forney increased their lead to 9-4 due to a four-run fourth inning.
After the early offensive fireworks in the first two frames, Crandall’s bats were held in check as North Forney went on to take the victory. Crandall did manage to push across one final run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a solo homer to left by Karmyn Bass.
Against Forney High School, the Lady Pirates took an early 1-0 lead via an RBI single to left by Bass in the first inning. However, after that, the Lady Rabbits took control of the game to get the victory.
For the record, Forney scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, and four in the fourth.
After the games on April 22, the final District 13-5A softball standings look this way: The playoff teams in softball for District 13-5A this season are Forney High School (14-0), Royse City (12-2), Crandall (9-5), and North Forney (9-5).
