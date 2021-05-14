A sophomore team from Kaufman High School, Garron Kinney and Levi Gardner, will head to the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament this weekend.
State competition will be held May 15-16 at Lake Texoma. Kinney and Gardner qualified for the state tournament at the regional competition on April 17 at Lake O' the Pines. To be eligible for state, teams in the East/Northeast/Central Region had to finish in the top 88 out of 223 teams.
Four teams from Crandall qualified for the state tourney. They are Ethan Watson and Shane Stracner, Drew Jackson and David Parrish, Lawson Geri and Ryder Burford, and Lane Frazier and Willie Ondrusek.
Also competing at regionals for Kaufman were seniors Josh Kerr and Sam Spradley and juniors Bryce Nicolai and Landon Fulton.
