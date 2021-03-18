The Kaufman Lions varsity baseball team continues to play a solid brand of baseball. Proof of that came recently when the team went 2-1-1 at a tournament hosted by Canton High School on March 11-13.
The results of the games that Kaufman played in the Canton Tournament are as follows.
Kaufman 3 - Tyler Grace Community 3
Ennis 7 - Kaufman 2
Kaufman 12 - Jacksonville High School 0
Kaufman 8 - Commerce 4.
In the Grace Community game, the Cougars built a 3-0 advantage through the top of the third inning. To their credit, the Lions dug down deep and battled back for the tie.
Kaufman scored one run in the fourth and two in the sixth to tie the game at 3-all. RBIs in this game for the Lions were registered by Alexis Munoz (RBI single to center in the fourth inning) and Landon Tucker (two RBI single to center in the sixth inning).
On the mound for Kaufman, Javier Garcia pitched a strong game. Overall, he went the full distance (seven innings) while surrendering three runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Due to tournament time limits, this game would officially end in a tie.
In their next tournament game, Kaufman saw Ennis build a 7-0 lead by plating two runs in the second inning, one run in the third, and four in the sixth. This offensive production was more than enough as Ennis went on to get the victory.
For Kaufman, offensive highlights in this game came from Tucker (RBI triple to right in the sixth inning) and Kevin Soto (RBI single to center in the sixth inning).
Against Jacksonville, the Lions were firing on all cylinders, scoring all of their 12 runs in this game during one inning. The top of the fourth inning in this game was definitely a frame to remember for the Lions.
RBIs for Kaufman in the fourth inning were produced by Munoz (RBI infield single and a two RBI double to left), Javier Garcia (RBI fielder’s choice bunt), Vincent Youngerman (RBI bases loaded walk), John Maldonado (RBI bases loaded hit by pitch and a RBI fielder’s choice ground out), Tucker (RBI bases loaded walk), Soto (RBI single to center), Roy Garcia (RBI bases loaded hit by pitch), Bryan Tovar (RBI bases loaded walk), and Jansen Wheat (RBI bases loaded walk).
On the mound in this game, Raul Garcia handled the pitching duties for Kaufman. He went four full innings while tossing a dominant shutout on just two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
This game was called after the bottom of the fourth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
In their final game of the Canton tournament, Kaufman squared off against the Commerce Tigers.
In this game, Kaufman’s offense scored seven runs over the first two innings to build a 7-1 lead. As for Commerce, they rallied for three runs in the top of third inning to cut Kaufman’s lead to 7-4. Finally, Kaufman plated one more run in this game in the fourth inning. When this game was over, the Lions had emerged victorious by a count of 8-4.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were registered by Roy Garcia (RBI single to left in the first inning), Landon Stocks (RBI fielder’s choice ground ball in the first inning and Soto (RBI bases loaded walk in the second inning). The rest of the runs that Kaufman scored in this game were due to errors by Commerce.
On the mound, Kaufman’s Soto and Tovar combined to surrender four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
After these tournament results, Kaufman’s overall records stands at 8-5-1.
