The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats varsity basketball team finished their regular season in style with a 57-36 victory over Blooming Grove on Feb. 8 at Scurry-Rosser High School.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 20-8 overall on the season and 12-2 in District 18-3A play. Scurry-Rosser will play Troy High School in the bi-district playoff round on Feb. 14 at Hillsboro High School. The tip off time is set for 6 p.m. The playoff teams from District 18-3A in girls basketball this season are Malakoff, Scurry-Rosser, Rice High School, and Corsicana Mildred.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Blooming Grove game were as follows:
Emily Story: 20 points.
Hannah Word: 14 points.
Baylen Bodiford: nine points.
