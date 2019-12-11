With defeats of Milford, Covington and Dallas A Plus, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats cruised to a tournament championship Saturday in Avalon.
In the first game, the Wildcats defeated Milford 43-24, with Gunner Hill scoring 18 points, including three treys. Terrell Blanton scored 14 points and an impressive 20 rebounds on defense, followed by Madden Haynes with seven points, Jaxon Jonas with four points, and Jacob Holbrook with two points and five assists.
In Game 2, Scurry-Rosser beat Covington 51 to 30. Blanton scored 12 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Holbrook with 11 points, including three three-pointers, as well as five rebounds and four assists. Hill scored 10 points and four assists, and Jonas had eight points. Also scoring were Tanner Vaughan, Christian Lopez, Haynes and Bruce Dyess.
The championship game was another victory for the Wildcats with a 50-42 win over Dallas A Plus. Jonas led the scoring with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Blanton went 10 and 10, while Hill had 10 points and four steals. Vaughan scored nine points, Haynes seven and Holbrook four.
“Our kids really improved this tournament, especially in the last game,” Coach James Hill said. “They were really focused and got better in a lot of ways. They are really putting in the effort, and I am excited to watch them as they continue through the season.”
Scurry-Rosser is assembling an impressive start of the season, with two wins in November against Wortham and Wills Point, and a loss to Dallas A Plus. Blanton led in the scoring against Dallas with 19 points and Wortham with 11 points.
The boys next head to the Wills Point Tournament Dec. 12-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.