The Kaufman Lions varsity boys and girls soccer teams defeated Kemp on Feb. 14 at Kaufman High School.
In the boys game vs. Kemp, Kaufman won 3-0. Individually, goals in this game were scored by Andres Gallegos (two goals) and Jesse Sandoval (one goal).
Assists in this game for Kaufman were registered by Elias Martinez and Osvaldo Aldana.
Then, on Feb. 19, the Kaufman boys were victorious in a home game over Mabank by a count of 3-0. All three goals for Kaufman in this game were scored by Gallegos. All of the assists in this game were produced by Edward Rivera.
Goalie Omar Gonzales put together his second straight shutout of this season.
After these games, the Kaufman boys soccer team’s record stands at 3-11-1 overall and 3-5 in District 12-4A play.
In the girls game vs. Kemp, Kaufman came out victorious by a count of 3-0 with goals by Kimberly Beckendorf and Jasmine Ramos. Kemp accidentally scored another goal for Kaufman when they kicked the ball into their net. This type of goal is called an “own goal” score for the Lady Lions.
Against Mabank on Feb. 19, Kaufman lost 3-0 on Feb. 19 at Kaufman High School
The Kaufman girls soccer team’s record stands at 7-8-4 overall and 3-5 in District 12-4A play.
