In their final tune up before the District Meet, the Kaufman Lion track and field teams traveled to Sunnyvale to take part in the Sunnyvale Raider Relays.
Overall, the Lady Lions outlasted Sunnyvale to win the team title (169 points to 166) while the Kaufman boys finished second behind Sunnyvale (140 points to 131.)
Top varsity performers for Kaufman and Scurry-Rosser at the Sunnyvale Raider Relays are as follows.
Varsity Boys
Terrell Blanton: first place in the 400 meters (50.66 seconds), first place in the long jump (21’3”), and first place in the triple jump (42’8.25”).
Daylon Dickerson: first place in the 110 hurdles (16.25 seconds), second place in the triple jump (41’9”), third place in the high jump (6’0”), and fourth place in the 300 hurdles (44.75 seconds).
Edwin Rivera: third place in the 1600 meters (4:40.85) AND third place in the 3200 meters (10:12.59).
Yahir Flores: fourth place in the 3200 meters (10:36.43) and fifth place in the 1600 meters (4:49.48)
Edwin Rivera: fifth place I the 3200 meters (10:57.14)
Adan Gutierrez: fourth place in the 1600 meters (4:49.43) and third place in the 800 meters (2:04.48).
James Rayas: fourth place I the 400 meters (53.79 seconds) and fifth place in the 800 meters (2:08.21).
Kyndall Trudeau: third place in the 200 meters (23.71 seconds).
Cody Dickinson: fifth place I the 200 meters (23.84 seconds).
4X100 Relay: team of Jesse Crutcher, Cody Dickinson, Ju Prox, and Kyndall Trudeau finished in third place (44.40 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Ju Prox, Cody Dickinson, Jesse Crutcher, and Kyndall Trudeau finished in third place (1:32.52).
4X400 Relay: team of James Rayas, Jesse Crutcher, Dalys Chandler, and Bronson Chavez finished in third place (3:37.47).
Caleb Longenecker: sixth place in the shot put (41’1.5”) and third place in the discus (123’2”).
Hayden Robbins (fifth place in the 110 hurdles (17.41 seconds) and fifth place in the pole vault (8’6”).
Max Terry: fifth place in the discus (114’9”).
Dalys Chandler third place in the triple jump (41’0”) and fourth place in the high jump (6’0).
Rod Davison: fifth place in the pole vault (8’6).
Trey Wheeler: third place in the 110 hurdles (16.66 seconds) and sixth place in the shot put (38’0.
Varsity Girls
Ellie Galan: first place in the 1600 meters (5:18.61).
Alondra Campa: first place in the 3200 meters (12:15.66) and second place I the 1600 meters (5:37.00)
Joselyne Sanchez second place in the 3200 meters (12:26.88) and sixth place in the 800 meters (2:38.67).
Jaira Garcia fourth place in the 3200 meters (12:49.14).
Barbara Ruiz: fifth place in the 1600 meters (5:48.59) and third place in the 800 meters (2:29.63).
4X100 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Katharine Elzner, Paige Garmon, and Kayla Sanders finished in third place (51.89 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Kayla Sanders, Paige Garmon, and Amaiah Morales finished in second place (1:51.28).
4X400 Relay: team of Sloan Wilson, Katharine Elzner, Amaiah Morales, and Ellie Galan finished in first place (4:18.01).
Idally Acosta: sixth place in the 200 meters (28.31 seconds).
Alaysia Perkins: fifth place in the 100 meters (13.58 seconds) and fifth place I the long jump (15’0.5”).
Kayla Sanders: fifth place place in the 100 meters (13.58 seconds).
Sloan Wilson: second place in the 400 meters (1:04.53).
Katharine Elzner (third place in the 400 meters (1:04.61)
Maribel Tapia: sixth place I the 400 meters (1:07:74).
Sabree Stubbs: fourth place in the shot put (29’6”) and second place in the discus (99’3”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: sixth place in the shot put (28’9”) and fourth place in the discus (95’4.5”)
Keeleigh Leatherwood: sixth place in the triple jump (31’3.5”).
Taylor Sandberg: first place in the 300 hurdles (50.71 seconds) and 4th in the 100 hurdles (17.84 seconds).
Brisseida Valles: fifth place in the 300 hurdles (52.88 seconds) and third place in the 100 hurdles (17.83 seconds).
Up next for the Lions is the District 13-4A meet April 8-9 at Sunnyvale. The Wildcats compete April 7-8 at the District 18-3A Meet at Eustace.
