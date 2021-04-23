Several Kaufman track and field athletes shined like stars at the UIL Class 4A District 13/14 Area Meet on April 15at Wills Point High School.
Both of the Kaufman varsity track and field teams finished third overall in points at the Area Meet. The varsity girls finished with 102 points while the varsity boys posted 88 points.
At the Area Meet, an athlete’s objective is to finish in the top four of an event in order to qualify for the Class 4A Region II Meet, set for April 23-24 at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Here is the list of the Regional Meet qualifiers from Kaufman High School.
Varsity Boys
Daylon Dickerson: Area Meet Champion in the 110 hurdles (15.98 seconds), second place in the triple jump (43’.075”), second place in the 300 hurdles (41,95 seconds), and third place in the high jump (6’1”)
Dalys Chandler: third place in the triple jump (41’6.25”), fourth place in the long jump (20’5.25”), and fifth place in the high jump (5’10”).
Adan Gutierrez: third place in the 800 meters (2:04.88), fourth place in the 1600 meters (4:48.50), and sixth place in the 3200 meters (10:50.39).
Julian Prox: third place in the long jump (20’6.25”).
Edwin Rivera: third place in the 1600 meters (4:44.49).
Caleb Longenecker: fourth place in the shot put (42’2.50”).
4X100 Relay: team of Jesse Crutcher, Cody Dickinson, Julian Prox, and Kyndall Trudeau— finished in fourth place (44.35 seconds).
Varsity Girls
Ellie Galan: Area Meet Champion in the 800 meters (2;24.94), Area Meet Champion in the 1600 meters (5:30.12), and second place in the 3200 meters (12:00.84).
Alondra Campa: Area Meet Champion in the 3200 meters (11:57.97), second place in the 1600 meters (5:33.75), fourth place in the 800 meters (2:31.54), and fifth place in the pole vault (8’0”).
Evelyn Ramos: Area Meet Champion in the triple jump (34’6”).
Brisseida Valles: second place in the 100 hurdles (17.25 seconds).
4X100 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Katharine Elzner, Paige Garmon, and Kayla Sanders—finished in fourth place (52.34 seconds).
Katharine Elzner: second place in the 400 meters (1:02.57).
Idally Acosta: fourth place in the pole vault (8’0”).
Other Kaufman athletes who scored points at the Area Meet were as follows.
Varsity Boys
Yahir Flores: fifth place in the 3200 meters (10:36.55) and sixth place in the 1600 meters (4:51.72).
Branden Matthews: fifth place in the discus (127’7”).
4X400 Relay: team of James Rayas, Jesse Crutcher, Yael Sandoval, and Daylon Dickerson— finished in fifth place (3:33.08).
Varsity Girls:
Barbara Ruiz: fifth place in the 800 meters (2:33.93).
4X200 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Kayla Sanders, Paige Garmon, and Amaiah Morales—finished in fifth place (1:51.85).
4X400 Relay: team of Barbara Ruiz, Amaiah Morales, Allie Page, and Katharine Elzner—finished in sixth place (4.17.98).
Sabree Stubbs: fifth place in the discus (98’3”).
Joselyne Sanchez: fifth place in the 1600 meters (5:39.59).
