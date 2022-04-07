The Kaufman Lions varsity track and field teams performed impressively as they won the team titles at the tough Eustace Bulldogs Relays on March 31.
The schools at the Eustace Bulldogs Relays were Kaufman, Eustace, Brownsboro, Sunnyvale, Athens, Wills Point, Mabank, Canton, Mineola, Malakoff, Winnsboro, Caddo Mills, Scurry-Rosser, Kemp, and Corsicana Mildred.
Top results for Kaufman athletes at this Eustace meet were as follows:
Varsity girls
400 meters: Allie Page: fifth place (1:04.15).
800 meters: Kathryn Tucker: first place (2:25.40), Katharine Elzner: fourth place (2:29.69), and Page: fifth place (2:32.97).
1600 meters: Tucker: first place (5:28.85) and Barbara Ruiz: fourth place (5:31.13).
3200 meters: Tucker: first place (11:36.30) Ruiz: second place (11:42.94), and Madison Thurston: sixth place (12:28.00).
100 hurdles: Keira Drake: first place (16.26 seconds) and Shyanne Tilson: fifth place (17.86 seconds).
300 hurdles: Drake: second place (48.71 seconds).
4X200 relay: team of Kayla Sanders, Aubre Prox, Amaiah Morales, and Idally Acosta: fourth place (1:53.07).
4X400 relay: team of Morales, Elzner, Drake, and Page: second place (4:18.47).
Shot put: Madelyn Kinney: third place (33’0”).
Discus: Sabree Stubbs: first place (111’6”) and Savannah Pasquinelli: third place (104’2.25”).
Triple jump: Drake: second place: (33’11”).
Pole vault: Lauren Jones: fifth place (8’0”).
Varsity boys
100 meters: Johnathon Wrenn: second place (11.72 seconds) and Braxton Garmon: fifth place (11.96 seconds).
200 meters: Julian Prox: first place (23.36 seconds).
800 meters: Adan Gutierrez: sixth place (2:05.97).
1600 meters: Edwin Rivera: third place (4:41.82).
3200 meters: Rivera: third place (9:49.55).
110 hurdles: Daylon Dickerson: first place (16.06 seconds).
4X100 relay: team of Wrenn, Kyndall Trudeau, Garmon, and Prox: first place (43.50 seconds).
4X400 relay: team of Kebron Gilmore, Gutierrez, Dickerson, and Mitchum Patterson: fourth place (3:35.77).
Long jump: Prox: first place (21’9”) and Dickerson: third place (19’6.25”).
Shot put: Garron Kinney: first place (44’4”) and Branden Matthews: fourth place (41’7.5”).
Discus: Matthews: third place (137’2”).
Triple jump: Dickerson: first place (42’5”).
