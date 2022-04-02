The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity softball team won two District 13-4A games over Nevada Community (13-11) and Sunnyvale (12-1) on March 22 and March 25 at Nevada Community High School and Kaufman High School respectively.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 14-7 overall and 2-3 in District 13-4A play.
Top hitters for Kaufman in the Nevada Community game were Reece Yager (two hits and one RBI), Danielle Whittiker (two hits and two RBIs), Jocelyn Galvan (one hit and one RBI), Abeni Nava (one RBI), Izzy Black (one hit and two RBIs), Dakota Black (one hit and two RBIs), and Pavin Penny (two hits).
Notable offensive players for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were Penny (one hit and one RBI), Yager (one hit and one RBI), Brianna Cordero (one RBI), Nava (three hits and two RBIs), Kenzie Brito (one hit and four RBIs via a grand slam homer), and Macie Johnson (one RBI).
In the pitching circle, Izzy Black threw a solid game against Sunnyvale as she surrendered just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. This game was called after the fifth inning due to the UIL run rule.
