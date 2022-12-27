The Kemp Yellowjackets 8-3A All-District football selections for the 2022 season have been announced. Several Kemp players earned All-District honors.
The Kemp football players who received All-District accolades this season are as follows:
Second Team All-District: quarterback Deacon Thompson., defensive back Zach Dunn, defensive lineman Aaron Quezada, and linebacker Benji Walters.
Honorable Mention All-District: wide receiver Daron Brown, linebacker Eric Suarez, defensive back Jayden Freeman, and offensive lineman Jared Minzenmayer.
The Kemp Yellow Jackets football program made some huge strides this season. They are headed in the right direction.
