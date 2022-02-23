The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team finished perfect in District 13-4A play thanks to a 71-43 road win over Sunnyvale on Feb. 15.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 21-13 overall and 12-0 in District 13-4A play.
Top players for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Vontrell Williams: 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
Daylon Dickerson: 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.
Dalys Chandler: 12 points and seven rebounds.
DK Jones: six assists and zero turnovers.
The four playoff teams out of District 13-4A in boys basketball this season are Kaufman, Nevada Community, Terrell, and Sunnyvale.
