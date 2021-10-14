The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team continues to win as they decisively dominate their District 18-3A opponents.
The Lady Cats defeated the Malakoff Lady Ligers and the Palmer Lady Bulldogs in straight sets on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 respectively.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 24-4 overall and 9-0 in District 18-3A play.
Top players for the Lady Cats in their 25-11, 25-16, and 25-11 victory over Malakoff, were as follows.
Hannah Word: eight kills.
Emily Story 13 kills and nine digs.
Lilly Drake: nine kills.
Chloe Fisher: nine digs.
MaKenna Bragg: four blocks.
Ryley Taylor: eight digs.
Becca Jestis 32 assists.
Then, in their 25-7, 26-24, and 25-12 victory over Palmer, notable performers for the Lady Cats were as follows.
Story: six kills and 13 digs.
Jestis 32 assists.
Drake: nine kills.
Word: eight kills and seven digs.
Bragg: six kills.
Taylor: six kills.
