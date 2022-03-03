The Kaufman Lions tennis team posted some good results at the Spring Slam Tournament which was hosted by Corsicana High School on Feb. 22.
Note: This tournament was loaded with several top 5A and 6A schools including Waco Midway, Corsicana High School, Belton, and Longview High School.
Kaufman’s best results at the tournament were as follows:
Eli Frosch: second place in the varsity boys “A” division singles.
Amanda Hasbell: champion in the varsity girls consolation division singles.
Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher: second place in the varsity boys “A” division doubles.
Phoenix Johnson and Jackie Ramirez: second place in the varsity mixed doubles “B” division doubles.
