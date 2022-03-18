The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team posted a 2-2 record at a tournament hosted by Tyler Chapel Hill High School on March 10 through March 12.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Martins Mill 6 Scurry-Rosser 5
Tyler Chapel Hill 7 Scurry-Rosser 4
Scurry-Rosser 5 Quinlan Ford 1
Scurry-Rosser 3 Tyler HEAT 0
A top individual performance for Scurry-Rosser in this tournament was produced by freshman pitcher, Lincoln Wagner. In the Tyler HEAT game, Wagner pitched a six-inning shutout while surrendering just one hit with seven strikeouts.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s overall record stands at 6-2.
