The Scurry-Rosser baseball team continues to struggle to find that winning formula.
This past week, Scurry-Rosser lost to Eustace (11-1) and Palmer (11-0.)
After these games, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 1-10-1 overall and 0-4 in District 18-3A play.
On March 23, Eustace bult a 9-1 lead after four innings of play. From there, they coasted home to the victory.
The lone run that Scurry-Rosser scored in this game came on a Eustace error in the top of the fourth inning. The only hit that the Wildcats could produce in this game was a single to left field by Cagle Peavy in the fourth inning.
On March 26, thanks primarily to a three-run first inning and a seven-run third inning, Palmer was able to shut out Scurry-Rosser. The Bulldogs limited the Wildcats to just two hits in this game—both of the hits were infield singles by Caden West and Emilio Gutierrez.
Both of these games were called after the bottom of the fifth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
