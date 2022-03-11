The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team opened their 2022 season by posting a 4-0 record at the Mexia Tournament on March 3-5.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Scurry-Rosser 4, Groesbeck 2.
Scurry-Rosser 10, Palestine Westwood 4.
Scurry-Rosser 11, Teague 0
Scurry-Rosser 2, Riesel 1.
Scurry-Rosser’s best player at this tournament was Kayden Bradshaw with five hits in nine at bats, three RBI’s, three walks, and two stolen bases. Bradshaw had the game winning two RBI walk off hit against Riesel High School.
During this tournament, Scurry-Rosser’s top pitchers were Cagle Peavy and Zach Hutchins.
In the Riesel game, Peavy worked five full innings while surrendering just one run on three hits with eight strike outs and zero walks.
Then, in the Teague game, Hutchins pitched a no-hitter.
