The Crandall Pirates boys basketball team went 4-1 record in the Dallas ISD tournament on Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Crandall Pirates boys basketball team went 4-1 record in the Dallas ISD tournament on Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Crandall 64 North Dallas 34.
Crandall 85 Carrollton Creekview 44.
Crandall 55 Irving Nimitz 39.
Crandall 54 Dallas Skyline 41.
Arlington Sam Houston 56 Crandall 37.
After this tournament, Crandall has an overall record of 14-9 and 0-1 in District 14-5A play.
At halftime of the North Dallas game, the score stood tied at 21-all. But then in the second half, Crandall outscored North Dallas by a count of 43-13 to pull away for the victory.
A huge second half helped the Pirates rout Creekview. In the second half, Crandall outscored Creekview by a count of 50-26 to easily secure the victory.
A quick start helped Crandall roll to an easy victory over Irving Nimitz. In the first quarter, Crandall outscored Nimitz by a count of 23-6.
Through three quarters, Crandall built up a 43-24 lead. From there, they eased home for the victory against Dallas Skyline.
Sam Houston used a strong second half to pull away for the victory vs. Crandall. In the second half, Sam Houston outscored Crandall by a count of 32-15.
Top players for Crandall in the North Dallas game were as follows:
Chaz Wallace: 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and five steals.
Komarion Callahan: seven points.
Ethan Ortega: six points and six rebounds.
Marlon Linton Jr.: six points, two rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Savion Johnson: five points.
Samuel Omosigho: five points and six rebounds.
Edison Umeh: four points and six rebounds.
Ty Hurndon: three points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots.
Key players for Crandall in the Creekview game were as follows:
Luke Moffitt: 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Omosigho: 13 points, four rebounds, and four steals.
Callahan: 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Wallace: eight points and six steals.
Eli Cannefax; six points and two assists.
Linton Jr.: five points, five assists, and two steals.
Mikhi Ward: five points and four rebounds.
Hurndon: four points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Main contributors for Crandall in the Irving Nimitz game were as follows:
Wallace: 11 points and seven assists.
Cannefax: 11 points.
Linton Jr.: 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
Ortega: eight points and three rebounds.
Hurndon: seven points, seven rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Moffitt: four points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.
Omosigho: four points and three rebounds.
Prime performers for Crandall in Dallas Skyline game were as follows:
Wallace: 13 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.
Moffitt: 10 points and six rebounds.
Linton Jr.: eight points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Omosigho: seven points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Hurndon: seven points, five rebounds, and six blocked shots.
Notable players for Crandall in the Sam Houston game were as follows:
Wallace: 12 points and three assists.
Ortega: 11 points and six rebounds.
Linton Jr.: four points and four rebounds.
Ward: four points.
Moffitt: three points.
Hurndon: 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.