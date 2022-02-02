The Kaufman Lions boys basketball team picked up a big 48-38 District 13-4A road victory over Terrell on Jan. 25.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 16-13 overall and 7-0 in District 13-4A play.
Terrell got off to a good start in this game as they surged to a 14-7 lead.
The Lions responded in a big way as they went on a lengthy 27-6 scoring run which helped them build a solid 34-20 advantage by the midway point of the third quarter. This huge scoring run put the game into the win column for the Lions. For the rest of the game, Kaufman did what they needed to do to secure the victory.
Kaufman was led in this game by the following players:
Vontrell Williams: 20 points.
Daylon Dickerson: 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Kylevon Morrow: eight points.
Note: The Kaufman Lions boys basketball team did not play a game on Jan. 28 due to a District 13-4A bye night.
