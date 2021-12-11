The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team has posted a strong 9-2 record so far this season.
Scurry-Rosser won a thrilling overtime game over Italy High School on Nov. 30. The final score was 60-58.
Bryce Chambers scored a two-point basket in the final moments of regulation play to send the game into overtime. Then, Garrett Hill owned the overtime period as he scored 11 points (three three-point shots and a two-point shot). Finally, Cagle Peavy connected on the three-point shot which ultimately won the game.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Italy game were as follows.
Garrett Hill: 19 points, four three-point shots, and seven assists.
Chambers: two points and 10 rebounds.
Peavy: 13 points, three three-point shots, and four assists.
Baylin Caves: six points.
Christian Lopez: six points and three assists.
Kayden Bradshaw: six points.
Parker Williams: three points.
De’Shawn Wren: three points.
Grayson Hill: two points.
In other Scurry-Rosser boys basketball action, the Wildcats participated in the Edgewood Tournament on Dec. 2-4. The team went 3-2 in this tough tournament. Note: Scurry-Rosser played Quinlan Ford twice in this tournament.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament were as follows:
Scurry-Rosser 69 Quinlan Ford 46.
Edgewood 64 Scurry-Rosser 45.
Winnsboro 48 Scurry-Rosser 41.
Scurry-Rosser 62 Sunnyvale 57. Note: Scurry-Rosser was down 21-10 after the first quarter in this game, but ultimately they rallied to win.
Scurry-Rosser 59 Quinlan Ford 50
Notable performers for Scurry-Rosser in the first Quinlan Ford game were as follows:
Peavy 17 points, three steals.
Garrett Hill: 12 points, six rebounds.
Bradshaw: nine points.
Williams: seven points.
Lopez: six points, eight rebounds, four assists.
Chambers: six points.
Caves: four points, seven rebounds.
Grayson Hill: four points, three steals.
Wren: four points.
The main contributors for Scurry-Rosser in the Edgewood game were as follows.
Grayson Hill: nine points (three 3-point shots).
Lopez: eight points, seven rebounds.
Garrett Hill: eight points.
Peavy: six points.
Caves: four points.
Wren: four points.
Chambers: four points, five rebounds.
Williams: two points.
Notable efforts for Scurry-Rosser in the Winnsboro game were turned in by the following players:
Peavy: 16 points (two 3-point shots).
Lopez: 13 points.
Grayson Hill: four points.
Garrett Hill: three points.
Chambers: three points.
Bradshaw one point.
Wren: one point.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Grayson Hill: 20 points, (two 3-point shots).
Peavy: 14 points, (two 3-point shots).
Garrett Hill: seven points.
Williams: five points.
Bradshaw: five points.
Chambers: four points.
Lopez: four points.
Caves: two points.
Wren: one point.
Noteworthy performers for Scurry-Rosser in the second Quinlan Ford game were as follows:
Grayson Hill: 14 points and two 3-point shots.
Chambers: 12 points.
Bradshaw: 10 points.
Peavy: nine points.
Garrett Hill: eight points.
Wren: six points.
Garrett Hill was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Head Coach James Hill loves his team’s never quit attitude.
“These boys never quit, they always feel that they have a chance to win,” he said. “This says a lot about them going forward.”
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s overall record stands at 9-2.
