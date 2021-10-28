The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat football team picked up a shutout road victory by the count of 34-0 against Gateway Charter Academy Gators on Oct. 22.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in district play. Gateway Charter Academy falls to 1-7 and 0-4 respectively.
During this game, Scurry-Rosser did all of their scoring in the first half. As for the defensive unit, Scurry-Rosser limited the Gators to just 49 yards of total offense throughout the entire game.
The stars in this game for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: 13 of 16 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
De’Shawn Wren: seven carries for 44 yards and one touchdown/one reception for 18 yards and one touchdown.
Bryce Chambers: two receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns/five tackles and one sack.
Kayden Bradshaw: four receptions for 85 yards.
Emilio Gutierrez: three tackles and one sack.
Scurry-Rosser will host Rice High School on Oct. 29; it will also be Scurry-Rosser’s Homecoming Game.
