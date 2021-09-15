The Crandall Pirate football team absolutely overwhelmed Alvarado by a count of 68-42 on Sept. 10. This was Homecoming Night for the Crandall football program.
With this victory, Crandall improves to 2-1 on the season while Alvarado falls to 0-3. Offensive fireworks in this game for Crandall were produced by Jamonte Gordon-West (12 of 17 passing for 364 yards and five touchdown passes/59 rush yards with two touchdowns) Chris Abron (129 rushing yards and three touchdowns), Luke Moffitt (four receptions for 144 yards and four touchdowns), and Samuel Omisigho (five receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown).
Overall, Crandall gained 695 total yards on offense (364 passing and 331 rushing).
Crandall will travel to take on Sulphur Springs in the District 8-5A Division II opener for both teams on Sept. 17.
