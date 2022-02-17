The Kaufman Lions tennis team competed at a huge tournament hosted by Tyler Legacy High School on Feb. 11.
This competitive tournament had over 20 schools represented with approximately 500 players entered in the draw from mainly the Dallas/Fort Worth and East Texas regions.
The doubles team of Kayden Lengacher and Cristian Gutierrez were the only Lions to place at this tournament. Lengacher and Gutierrez finished second in the boys doubles division “A”.
Kaufman’s Head tennis coach Michael Lott was very proud of this talented doubles team. Lott expressed, “These young men played four tough matches throughout the day and represented their school admirably.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.