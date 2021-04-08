The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcat softball team had designs last week on getting back into the District 18-3A playoff race. Unfortunately, Blooming Grove and Mildred had other ideas as these teams beat Scurry-Rosser by counts of 12-0 and 8-2 respectively on March 30 and April 1.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser ‘s record stands at 8-10 overall and 2-6 in District 18-3A play.
For Blooming Grove, starting pitcher Ava Eldridge was the star of this game as she threw a five-inning no hitter while striking out eight and walking none. The only two base runners that Eldridge allowed in this game came were two Wildcats who were at bat, then got hit by the pitcher. This game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
In the Mildred game, the Wildcats trailed 4-0 after the bottom of the second inning.
Scurry-Rosser fought back to score two runs in the top of the fourth inning via a steal of home by Kenzie Smith and a RBI single to right by Rindy Koleszar. So after the top of the fourth inning, Mildred’s lead had been cut to 4-2.
But Mildred came back to score a run in the bottom of the fourth to increase their lead to 5-2.
Then, to cap the scoring in this game, Mildred plated three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, which upped their advantage to 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.