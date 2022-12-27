The Crandall Pirates 7-5A All District football selections for the 2022 season have been announced. Several Crandall players earned All-District honors.
The Crandall players who received All-District accolades this season are as follows:
District Most Valuable Player: Samuel Omosigho.
First Team All-District: running back Chris Abron, wide receiver Josh Smith, quarterback Luke Moffitt, defensive end Aidan Ross, linebacker Jai Turner, defensive back Kendrick Jones, punter Brandon Perez, and safety Kase Mumphrey.
Second Team All-District: running back Andrew Anderson, wide receiver Deondre Bowman, offensive lineman Isaias Vasquez, offensive lineman Tra’Vyon Young, defensive tackle Kelsey Hunter, defensive end Hudson West, and linebacker Braden Bryant.
Honorable Mention All-District: AJ Mayfield, Tytus Daugherty, Thomas McLaughlin, Josh Cottle, Tyson Cameron, Jamariae Scott, Jaylon Washington, Reginald Williams, Dysen Hopkins, Brandon Wheeler, and JT Leathers.
The Crandall Pirates posted a solid 9-3 record this season. The Pirates won the bi-district playoff title with a thrilling 48-47 victory over Marshall High School. It has been an exciting season for the Crandall Pirates football team.
