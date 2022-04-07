The Kaufman Lions varsity tennis teams won District 13-4A Team titles on March 29 through March 31 at Kaufman High School.
This is the ninth straight district title won by the Kaufman varsity boys team while the varsity girls team posted its 10th consecutive district title.
By finishing in the top two of their divisions at the District 13-4A Tournament, the following Kaufman athletes have qualified to the Class 4A Region II Tennis Tournament on April 11 through April 12 at Longview High School:
Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher: champions in the varsity boys doubles division.
Jackie Rodriguez and Amanda Hasbell: champions in the varsity girls doubles division.
Faith Harris and Conner Mays: champions in the varsity mixed doubles division.
Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter: second place in the varsity boys doubles division.
Phoenix Johnson: second place in the varsity boys singles division.
Samantha Barrera and Vanessa Chavez: second place in the varsity girls doubles division.
Natalya Morales: second place in the varsity girls singles division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.