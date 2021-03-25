The Kaufman Lion track and field teams absolutely dominated the competition at the Wills Point Blue Bird Relays on March 18.
The Kaufman Varsity girls, Varsity boys, JV girls and JV boys all won team titles at this meet, competing with Wills Point, Mabank, and Mineola.
In the Varsity girls division, the Lady Lions won the team title by scoring 263.5 points. In the Varsity boys division, the Kaufman Lion boys captured the team title by scoring 255 points. In the JV girls and JV boys divisions, the Kaufman teams secured the team titles as well by registering 266 and 224 points respectively.
Here are the top performers for the Varsity Lady Lions at this meet.
Ellie Galan: first place in the 3,200 meters (12:30.28) and first place in the 1,600 meters (5:33.93)
Joselyne Sanchez: second place in the 3200 meters (12:36.28) and second place in the 1600 meters (5:48.18)
Barbara Ruiz: second place in the 800 meters (2:38.50), third place in the 3200 meters (12:51.95), third place in the 1600 meters (5:51.56) and sixth place in the pole vault (6’0”).
Alondra Campa: first place in the 800 meters (2:32.50), first place in the 400 meters (1:05.56), and third place in the pole vault (7’6”)
Jaira Garcia fourth place in the 800 meters (2:41.00)
Sabree Stubbs: first place in the shot put (30’0”) and second place in the discus (102’10”)
Madalyn Kinney: second place in the shot put (28’10.5”) and fourth place in the discus (72’6.5”).
Paige Garmon: third place in the shot put (28’1”) and fourth place in the 200 meters (29.21 seconds).
Hailee Woody: third place in the discus (85’1.5”)
Shyanne Tilson: first place in the 100 hurdles (16.50 seconds) and second place in the 300 hurdles (52.29 seconds), and fifth place in the high jump (4’4”).
Brisseida Valles: third place in the 100 hurdles (17.90 seconds) and third place in the 300 hurdles (54.44 seconds)
Evelyn Ramos: sixth place in the 100 hurdles (19.00 seconds), fourth place in the triple jump (31’11.25”) and third place in the high jump (4’4”)
Idally Acosta: second place in the pole vault (8’0”)
4X400 Relay: team of Ellie Galan, Alondra Campa, Sloan Wilson, and Amaiah Morales finished in first place (4:21.09).
4X200 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Kayla Sanders, Alaysia Perkins, and Paige Garmon finished in second place (1:55.87).
4X100 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Shyanne Tilson, Kayla Sanders, and Amaiah Morales finished in second place (53.13 seconds).
Amaiah Morales: fifth place in the 400 meters 1:07.75) and sixth place in the long jump (13’11.5”).
Kayla Sanders: second place in the 100 meters (13.10 seconds).
Idally Acosta: fourth place in the 100 meters (13.51 seconds).
Keeleigh Leatherwood: fifth place in the 100 meters (14:00 seconds) and sixth place in the triple jump (30’0.5).
Alaysia Perkins: second place in the long jump (15’0.5”) and fifth place in the 200 meters (29.61 seconds).
Here are the noteworthy performers for the Varsity Lion Boys at this meet.
Edwin Rivera: first place in the 1600 meters (4:48.98) and first place in the 800 meters (2:10.50).
Adan Gutierrez: first place in the 3200 meters (10:46.22) and second place in the 1600 meters (4:51.86).
Yahir Flores: third place in the 3200 meters (10:58.54) and third place in the 1600 meters (4:53.37).
Roderian Davison: first place in the 110 hurdles (17.00 seconds), sixth place in the 300 hurdles (48.28 seconds), and fifth place in the pole vault (9’0).
Hayden Robbins: third place in the 110 hurdles (17.50 seconds).
Blake Earnheart: sixth place in the 110 hurdles (18.10 seconds) and fourth place in the 300 hurdles (46.71 seconds).
Julian Prox: first place in the long jump (21’2.5”) and second place in the 100 meters (11.10 seconds).
Bronson Chavez: fourth place in the 100 meters (11.51 seconds) and fifth place in the long jump (18’3”).
Cody Dickinson: fourth place in the 200 meters (23.62 seconds).
Dalys Chandler: fifth place in the 200 meters (24.46 seconds), second place in the triple jump (40’1.5”), and second place in the high jump (5’8”).
Kyndall Trudeau; sixth place in the 200 meters (24.74 seconds) and fifth place I the triple jump (37’10.75”).
James Rayas: second place in the 400 meters (57.18 seconds) and fourth place in the 800 meters (2:19.00).
Cruz Garcia: second place in the long jump (19’3”) and fifth place in the 400 meters (58.88 seconds).
Brayson Gomez: sixth place in the 400 meters (59.12 seconds).
4x400 Relay: team of Daylon Dickerson, James Rayas, Jesse Crutcher, and Bronson Chavez finished in second place (3:44.18).
4X200 Relay: team of Dalys Chandler, Cody Dickinson, Kyndall Trudeau and Jesse Crutcher finished in second place (1:35.50).
4X100 Relay: team of Cody Dickinson, Julian Prox, Kyndall Trudeau, and Jesse Crutcher finished in second place (46.50 seconds).
Caleb Longernecker: first place in the shot put (42’0”) and second place in the discus (133’1.5”).
Garron Kinney: second place in the shot put (41’2.5”) and third place in the discus (108’0.5”).
Branden Matthews first place in the discus (133’3”).
Daylon Dickerson: first place in the triple jump (40’3.5”) and first place in the high jump (5’10”).
Here are the notable performers for the Kaufman Lady Lion JV team at this meet.
Yesenia Santacruz: first place in the 100 meters (13.99 seconds).
Madison Prox: first place in the 100 meters (13.99 seconds) and third place in the long jump (13’3”).
Ruby Martinez: sixth place in the 100 meters (14.51 seconds) and third place in the 200 meters (31.32 seconds).
Maribel Tapia: first place in the 400 meters (1:08.31) and first place in the 800 meters (2:44.00).
Maya Esquivel: fifth place in the 400 meters (1:15.07).
Tori Preston (sixth place in the 400 meters (1:16.14).
Madison Thurston: first place in the 3200 meters (13:49.20), third place in the 800 meters (2:47.50), and third place in the 1600 meters (6:29.53).
Yulibeth Delapaz: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:49.00).
Molly Burleson: first place in the 1600 meters (6:18.04) and third place in the 3200 meters (14:01.52).
Alexiss Renteria: second place in the 1600 meters (6:18.53) and second place in the 3200 meters (14.00.34).
Lauren Jones first place in the 100 hurdles (18.00 seconds), first place in the 300 hurdles (55.62 seconds), and third place in the triple jump (28’10.25).
Danielle Morrell: second place in the 100 hurdles (19.00 seconds), fourth place in the 300 hurdles (59.80 seconds), second place in the triple jump (28’10.75), and second place in the high jump (4’2”).
Piper Wilburn: first place in the pole vault (6’6”) fourth place in the 100 hurdles (19.50 seconds), and third place in 300 hurdles (56.72 seconds).
4X100 Relay: team of Yesenia Santacruz, Madison Prox, Jayla Prentice, and Presley Taylor finished in first place (56.00 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Yesenia Santa Cruz, Madison Prox, Jayla Prentice, and Presley Taylor finished in second place (2:02.00).
4X400 Relay: team of Lauren Jones, Maribel Tapia, Piper Wilburn, and Presley Taylor finished in first place (4:41.84).
Lillian Gibbons: third place in the shot put (24’2”) and second place in the discus (65’0.5”).
Rebecca Solomon: fourth place in the shot put (23’9”) and third place in the discus (64’5.5”).
Here are the first-rate performers for the Kaufman Lion boys JV team at this meet.
Aundrea Freeman: first place in the 100 meters (12.00 seconds).
Justin Wells: third place in the 100 meters (12.10 seconds) and fifth place in the 200 meters (25.64 seconds).
Kylevon Morrow: first place in the long jump (18’3”), first place in the triple jump (37’1”), and fifth place in the 100 meters (12.49 seconds).
Carlos Ramirez: third place in 200 meters (25.59 seconds).
Jay Smallwood: sixth place in the 200 meters (26.22 seconds).
Peyton Luna: first place in the 400 meters (55.40 seconds) and first place in the high jump (5’6”).
David Harris: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:25.01).
Edward Rivera: first place in the 1600 meters (5:08.02) and first place in the 3200 meters (11:22.53).
Pierce Drake: third place in the 1600 meters (5:23.31) and second place in the 3200 meters (12:12.20).
Clayton Donaldson: second place in the 110 hurdles (20.00 seconds) and first place in the pole vault (8’0).
Ashton Wrenn: third place in the 110 hurdles (20.50 seconds) and sixth place in the 300 hurdles (54.18 seconds).
Brandon Wright: fifth place in the 110 hurdles (23.00 seconds).
Garrett Potter: first place in the 300 hurdles (47.34 seconds) and fourth place in the high jump (5’0”).
Vi Patterson: fifth place in the 300 hurdles (53.84 seconds).
4X100 Relay; team of Mitchum Patterson, Kylevon Morrow, Landon Boyd, and Aundrea Freeman finished in first place (48.00 seconds)
4X200 Relay: team of Mitchum Patterson, Landon Boyd, Aundrea Freeman, and Carlos Ramirez finished in first place (1:39.69).
4X400 Relay: team of Jay Smallwood, Peyton Luna, Landon Boyd, and Garrett Potter finished in third place (4:03.37).
Ivan Flores: first place in the shot put (35’0”).
Taton Hicks: second place in the shot put (34’7.5”) and second place in the discus (103’7.5”).
Caleb Garrett: sixth place in the triple jump (34’3.25”).
