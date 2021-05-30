To the editor:
I for one would like to thank Kaufman County for having the courage to once again raise our property taxes. After all, all I would do with the money is squander it on things like food, clothing, shelter, and paying for my own family. Now, there are no
more troubling decisions to make, such as what kind of food do I want or where I would like to go; I no longer have the money with which to do that and it saves me lots of time and trouble.
When my income goes up by 3%, taxes seem to go up by 10%, 20%, or more! I
don't understand it, but it must be a law of physics or economics or something, because it happens every time.
I would hate to think that my greed in wanting to actually keep what is rightfully mine and pay my own bills would get in the way of an increase in some sort of socialistic program. Funnily enough, these politicians lied and ran as so-called conservatives!
Perhaps, instead of taxing producers to the breaking point, we should cut SPENDING on socialistic programs like delivering food to everyone else's children.
That is the job of the parents of those children and/or charities, not government extortion. Charity does not come at the barrel of a gun; using the government to take from a producer to give to someone else is simply theft by democracy.
Daniel Shannon
Kaufman
