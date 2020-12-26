On the night before Thanksgiving, my phone rang at 10:15 p.m.
"Is this the Coast Guard?'' the lady asked. Her son was stranded on Cedar Creek Lake with a disabled boat.
Unfortunately, I had to explain that we were the Coast Guard Auxiliary and had no boats available. She could try 911 and get the Henderson County Sheriff's Department. They might be able to contact the game warden or a local fire department with a rescue boat, or maybe a neighbor or a friend to help.
The night was pitch black, the water temperature was low 60s, the air was mid 50s -a dangerous situation.
I don't know the outcome of the above situation.Boating can lead to disaster, especially if the boater is not prepared.
The Coast Guardrecommends the following:
1. Wear a life jacket.
2. Have a current lake map with your home or launching location and phone numberclearly marked.
3. A cell phone, fully charged. Phone numbers of neighbors and friends who might beavailable.
4. A flashlight with new or good batteries. Know the distress signal (SOS isdot,dot,dot, dash,dash,dash, dot,dot.dot.)
5. Plenty of gas, enough for unplanned situations.
6. One or two paddles.
7. A float plan, left with a family member or friend.
Think safety, plan ahead. The life you save may be your own.We are all volunteers and will not have any boats available until spring. We are always looking for new members ready to help.
Take our Boating Safely Course which is offered from March through September. Call us for information at (903) 432-2188 or (214) 537-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.