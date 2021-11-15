Thanksgiving is right around the corner and coming up very fast! If you and your family cook a meal on Thanksgiving with all the goods, you might want to buy your groceries now if you haven’t bought them already. As we have all seen with the pandemic, store shelves are not always stocked with certain items due to shipping delays and the limited amount of workers to produce products. Go out to get stocked on all the holiday necessities before the day comes and you are missing an important ingredient for the family favorite pie.
As the holiday comes upon us, I challenge everyone to stop and think about something they are thankful for everyday leading up to the holiday. No matter the diverse backgrounds we all come from, we each have reasons to be thankful.
I will start my own challenge by telling you, the reader, what is one thing that I am thankful for. I am thankful that I was given an opportunity to free education. Without the education I received, I would not have gotten as far as I have. I’m thankful for each teacher that crossed my path throughout my schooling. Their time, patience, and care is what mends our future generation to be successful. Special shoutout to Mrs. Jouett at Kaufman High School! Mrs. Jouett’s literary and editorial guidance designated with me as a junior and senior in high school and has led me to the career I am in now. I am forever grateful for all the essays, rewrites, and conferences.
Before I close my opinion piece, the Christmas holiday is nearing close behind Thanksgiving. If you or someone you know is planning a public holiday party or if you are a business that will have key gift items on sale or store specials, contact The Kaufman Herald to advertise in our Holiday Events and Gift Guide.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
