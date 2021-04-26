To the editor:
Spring has sprung around here, you ask how I know.
It's because my eyes are itchy and my nose is a-glow.
Unlike Rudolph with his nose so bright,
Mine is stuffy and makes me look a fright!
It's because of the beautiful Texas wildflowers all blooming at once,
It's the Blue Bonnets, Indian Paintbrush, Red Clover and Buttercups!
All so pretty with their never-ending beauty, yet so very deceptive with pollen doing its duty.
Only making me sneeze and think my head will explode, so please hand me a tissue so I can blow!
Soon our Spring will flow straight into Summer,
Where we will retreat to the shade and around the AC we will hover.
The hot summer sun wlll cause us to yearn for cooler days;
However, our Spring has Sprung and now it's time for long hazy days!
However, this too will come to an end,
When Fall arrives and we look to the end.
And once Winter arrives we'll all look yearning,
For our sweet, sweet Spring and all of its "Sprunging."
So take this to heart as we go through the seasons,
Spring is simply the best for so many reasons.
No matter the sniffing and sneezing I say,
"Seeing the flowers blooming simply makes my day!"
Janna Walker
Kaufman
