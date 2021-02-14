Today I want to ask you to consider giving generously to a great cause in our community: the Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County.
Studies show that one in four women and one in six men were sexually abused before the age of 18. This means there are more than 42 million adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in the U.S.
The CACKC is fighting for lives in light of these jarring numbers. The non-profit is currently awaiting the completion of their new facility located on South Houston Street, an approximate $1.5 million project. An opportunity lies before you to give and know with confidence that your dollars are benefiting a tremendous cause.
I admire the employees of the Advocacy Center. Each of them hear shocking stories from traumatized little ones on a regular basis. These are innocent children who did nothing to deserve what was wrongfully brought upon them. The CACKC, directed by Shannon Gardner, listens with compassion and care and goes on to fight for the justice of the victimized. They are changing lives.
So, please consider giving to an organization worthy of the gift. To do so, visit kaufmanccac.org/donate.
“God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7.
