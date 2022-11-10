Herald reporter brings start of something new

And now welcoming to the stage, Kaufman Herald’s freshest writer, Bailey Daniels. Though this may be a new start for me, the Herald and I are certainly not strangers. From 2018-2019 I interned for the Herald through the summer. With the boom of the coronavirus, I thought I had said a humble goodbye to my home at the Herald, but fate had other plans. Now graduated from Texas State University with my degree in electronic media, it seems I’ve also graduated from intern to reporter.
My whole life I have been consumed by the arts, whether it be crafting, writing, or most prevalent, music. So much so, I spent a year in Nashville as a lead singer of my own band. When it was time to return to Texas, it was also time to start my next creative adventure, and I’ve found that very opportunity here in Kaufman.
