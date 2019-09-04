Overcoming life's roadblocks

The journey of life is challenging, hard work, fraught with obstacles, detours, and at times treacherous, but in the long run it can be fun.
At some juncture in the journey, we may say, “I don’t feel like doing anything.” This usually occurs when you’re about half-way through a project. Then what do you do?
For a writer, its call writer’s block; ideas become foggy, and it’s difficult to think of a good subject, and a failure to research for material. Whatever the position or profession in life, there are times when you don’t want to do anything.
Fortunately, in most cases the feeling is temporary. However, if the feeling continues, then it’s time for some serious thinking and positive action.
First, evaluate the issue. It may be time to take a break, and seek the refreshing of the mind and spirit. Someone said, “the person who doesn’t come apart and rest awhile, will soon come apart.”
Secondly, focus on commitment instead of motivation. I’ve read hundreds of articles on motivation, and listened to that many recordings, then default into my old routine. The way to get out of the fog of inactivity is to evaluate the chosen task, then commit to finish it. Activity is often a catalyst for motivation.
Next, use your imagination. Clearly focus on the job or task, consider the potential finish, keep your mind an activity working toward the finish. This helps deal with the distractions that could sabotage your project.
Think about making the journey fun. Be optimistic about the many possibilities provided by every task and responsibility. I can think of many missed opportunities because I did not seize the day. The Psalmist said, “This is the day which the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
These ideas depend upon planning—it’s essential to plan. The old saying most of us have heard our entire lives is applicable: “Plan your work, and work your plan.” Along with your planning set goals, then give a specific date to finish the project. Write it down!
You may be energetic and ambitious, and have a three-year plan, or even a five-year plan. It’s wise to ask these questions: “How am I going to work toward the goal today, this week, and this month?” Thus, fill your weekly calendar then ask these simple questions: “When, what and how?’ By doing so, you will be amazed at what you can achieve.
The wise man Solomon wrote: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).
Here is strength for living when you find yourself in the fog of not wanting to do anything.
— Jerry Burnaman is pastor of Grays Prairie Missionary Baptist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.