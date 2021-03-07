“Are y’all thawed out yet?”
That’s the question I keep getting from my friends outside of Texas.
Well of course. Right after the Deep Freeze, it got up to 70 degrees!
Typical Texas weather for ya.
Anyway, kudos to the City of Kaufman for offering us breaks this week on our plumbing permits and water bills when we had to keep the faucets flowing to prevent our pipes freezing up. It’s smaller than our potentially huge electric bills, but every little bit helps now, right?
And the county and our health care providers are working to get caught up on our vaccines, and educators are starting to get their first round of shots! Coming from a teaching family, that’s a big sigh of relief, as well as for the other parents here in the Herald newsroom. More thanks to all of those folks working to get us our vaccines to keep us safe.
Won’t it be nice when everyone who wants a vaccine will have one? I’m hoping we can all collectively breathe a big old sigh of relief!
In the meantime, we’ll hope our plants and trees survived that freeze! Time will tell, I suppose.
***
This week, we welcome Laura Phillips to the Herald staff! She is joining us an advertising sales representative, with experience in manufacturing sales, and she’s also worked as a veterinary technician. So we’re pleased she is bringing an ag and vet background to her position, but most importantly, she is truly a nice and thoughtful person who will listen to our clients’ needs. We hope you’ll be seeing her soon at events, as soon as we can have events again!
Thanks for reading.
