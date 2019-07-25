Talk of the Herald: Family Visit

Remember that feeling of having teenagers blow into your house, taking it over with noise and talk and teasing and unbounded energy? And they eat a lot.
Then they leave, and it’s blessedly quiet again, but a little boring, as well.
That’s the feeling I have as my husband and 14-year-old son came into town earlier this week, looked around, then hit the road again.
They are en route to my son’s all-star baseball game in Florida, the first time any of us have visited that state. And for those of us who live in the mountains, getting to drive along the coast of Louisiana, Alabama and Florida is an adventure of its own.
So after a week of Texas life, it was nice to hug my Colorado family again.
And now they’re off, heading east for the Atlantic coast.
They left me a friend, my dog Duke the wonder Weimaraner.
Duke has his good points. He is exceedingly loyal and protective. No one will ever mess with me or a member of my family if he is around.
He eats anything I drop on the floor.
Other than that, he’s as dumb as a box of rocks. He was supposed to be my husband’s bird dog, but he’s not interested in pointing birds. So I got a 90-pound lap dog instead.
***
So while the kid and hubby showed up and left, the Herald staff has been working hard. I hope you’ll keep your eye out for our Back to School edition on Aug. 8, the revitalized Fall Sports Preview on Aug. 22, and our annual Progress edition, with a look at what’s changing in Kaufman County and beyond, on Aug. 29.
Coming down the pike in September is our Salute to First Responders and our Neighbors & Newcomers Guide, followed by our Hunting Guide in October.
And October will also unveil our new magazine, Connecting Kaufman, a lifestyle publication focusing on bringing neighbors together.
Thank you to everyone who stopped by and called this week – it’s been a pleasure getting to know our readers!
***
I was invited to attend a meeting of the Kaufman Lions Club on Friday, and I enjoyed meeting club members there. Both my dad and my husband are members of the Lions club, and I’m always impressed with how much Lions and other civic groups do to benefit their communities.
Thanks for reading.
— Melanie Mazur
