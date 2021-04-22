April marks the turning point on every school year. If we were running a mile, we are now on the last lap. Our enrollment now stands at 3,974 students.
This is the time of year when we can measure how well we have done in competitive academics and athletics, and ready kids for STAAR and EOC.
Our men’s basketball team made it to the regional semi-finals. Our junior high and Kaufman High School JV and Varsity Boys Track teams are District Champions. Our One Act Play cast is going to Regionals, and our high school UIL Academic team finished first in the district while completing the competition with double the point total of any other competitor.
So, this year – despite being different than any before it – has also allowed our students to continue to learn, compete, and grow.
While our campuses continue to implement national and state-wide COVID procedures, we are seeing low numbers of positive tests and only a small percentage of students remain as “at-home” learners. We are grateful to our nurses and campus administration for their constant awareness and their vigilance in containing any spread and protecting our staff and students.
As the year begins to wind down, we review the lessons we have learned since this ordeal began, and we already look forward to a new, and hopefully far more normal, school year. Despite the toll the virus has taken, there have been many new things thrust upon us that will only make us a better and stronger district.
Whenever we begin the “new normal” of school routine, our teachers and staff will have learned and implemented many new ways of reaching students. While much of this begins with the leaps forward we have made in buying technology for students, much of it will remain in place due to teacher adoption of new strategies and the vast amount of professional development that has happened since last March. The staff of our district embraced those new developments and new ways of teaching and learning.
We are all looking forward to finishing our “mile” this year, internalizing the new knowledge and wisdom we have gained, and head back to the starting line again for next school year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.