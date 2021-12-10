If you didn’t attend the festivities that happened over the weekend on The Square, you missed out! It was so good to see our community out interacting with one another during this holiday season. From the vendors to the lighted parade, it was a great day to be in Kaufman.
I absolutely love Christmas! Everything about this time of year makes me so happy. I love that I get to spend lots of time with my family rather than being caught in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Recently, I’ve spent many evenings watching Seinfeld with my mom and getting to experience the best laughs.
Fun fact: I was named after Elaine Benes because my parents loved her wit and sense of humor. I can attest that I am very much like Elaine Benes … I think she would be especially proud of my exaggeration and jokes.
Something else that I love about the holidays, as I am sure many of you do as well, is the lights that illuminate throughout the town and through the neighborhoods. I enjoy driving home when it’s dark out just so I can look at all the lights along the way while I play my Christmas music.
When I look at the lights now, they take me back to a time when I was just a little girl and my parents would take my brother and I on a drive around town to see everyone’s lights. We would get dressed in our cozy pajamas and bring hot chocolate along the ride. I remember the awe and wonder that would overcome my thoughts as I peered out the window matching each light glimmer and twinkle.
I am glad I get to continue seeing these lights, and some of the same lights from my childhood, while I hold a different perspective and mindset. Yet, I still contain the awe and wonder like I once did when I was a little girl.
Go out an enjoy the lights and other festivities this year! They won’t disappoint because memories will be priceless.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
